New Orleans Public Radio's Holiday Specials, 2023
Little Voices Big Ideas Logo 2023
Little Voices, Big Ideas

Little Voices, Big Ideas: The Day You Begin

By Sarah Debacher
Published January 16, 2024 at 1:46 PM CST

Of all the experiences we share on our unique and individual life journeys, there’s none quite as unifying as catching big feelings on the first day of school. It's a day filled with promise: New friends! Old ones! New teachers! New ‘fits! New shoes!

Caitlin and Fisher
Photo by Caitlin Morgenstern
Caitlin and Fisher

But it can also be a day filled with the weight of realizing you’re different. Everyone but YOU went faraway places, had the Best Summers Ever. Your name, when you say it out loud, gets laughed at by classmates unfamiliar with its sound. At lunch, someone turns up their nose at the rice and kimchi your mom packed. And at recess, you’re not wanted on the team.

Shana and Silas
Photo by Tyler Harrison
Shana and Silas

As we near the closing of this season of the podcast, it felt important to include a book that takes on our country’s diversity, including the immigrant experience. After all, we are a Melting Pot, a Nation of Immigrants, a TAPESTRY of histories and cultural experiences.

The Day You Begin is a great starting point to discuss our nation’s diversity–and how our differences make us stronger, both collectively and individually–while also allowing grownups and children to talk about the personal and interpersonal challenges that come with being Different, whatever our differences may be.

Host Sarah DeBacher is joined in by three panelists–each with their own, unique stories: historian and children’s book author, Freddi Evans, emerging literacy scholar and writer, Kyley Pulphus and philosopher and author of multiple books on discussing big ideas with little ones through picture books, Tom Wartenberg. In today’s family discussions, we’ll hear from two mothers and their children–Caitlin and 7-year-old Fisher, and Shana and 6-year-old Silas.

Sila's rainbow
Sila's rainbow

Tags
Little Voices, Big Ideas Little Voices Big Ideaslouisiana endowment for the humanitiesnational endowment for the humanitiesPrime Time Reading ProgramChildren's BooksDiversityparentingpodcast
Sarah Debacher
Sarah DeBacher is the Director of Curriculum and Content Development for PRIME TIME Family Reading at the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Originally from Atlanta, she has lived in New Orleans for 23 years, where she has taught English and writing at the University of New Orleans, Tulane University, and the Bard Early College program. Her publications include “Making it Up as We Go: Students Writing and Teachers Reflecting on Post-K New Orleans” (Reflections: A Journal of Writing, Service Learning and Community Literacy, 2008), “First, Do No Harm: Teaching Writing in the Wake of Traumatic Events” (Composition Forum, 2016), and several essays on living in New Orleans. She is mother to two young sons, three chickens, two cats, and a rescue dog.
