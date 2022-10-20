© 2022 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories Cover
NOLA Life Stories

A Half-Century With The Saints: Looking Back With The "Vice President Of Everything”

Published October 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT
The New Orleans Saints being introduced.
Todd Martin
/
Flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0

Long before they became NFL champs, the New Orleans Saints were regarded as a perennial losing franchise. Team administrative director Jay Romig is the Saints' longest serving employee, having worked for the club since 1977. In that span, he has worked a variety of different jobs, earning him the unofficial title of "Vice President of Everything." He also witnessed many changes to the organization and the team's fortunes turn around.

Romig is the subject of the latest NOLA Life Stories, the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series. Here, he reflects on his time with the Saints starting under owner John Mecom Jr. and the thrill of attending the very first Saints game as a teen.

