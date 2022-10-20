A Half-Century With The Saints: Looking Back With The "Vice President Of Everything”

Long before they became NFL champs, the New Orleans Saints were regarded as a perennial losing franchise. Team administrative director Jay Romig is the Saints' longest serving employee, having worked for the club since 1977. In that span, he has worked a variety of different jobs, earning him the unofficial title of "Vice President of Everything." He also witnessed many changes to the organization and the team's fortunes turn around.

Romig is the subject of the latest NOLA Life Stories, the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series. Here, he reflects on his time with the Saints starting under owner John Mecom Jr. and the thrill of attending the very first Saints game as a teen.