'We Hoped For Better': Growing Up In Segregated New Orleans

Before she was First Lady of New Orleans and before she was a civil rights activist, Sybil Haydel Morial was a young girl growing up in the city's Seventh Ward. Born into a prominent Creole family, young Sybil had access to all the comforts of a middle-class life. But she was still a black girl in the segregated south.

In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Morial reflects on her childhood, growing up in Jim Crow New Orleans.