© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOLA Life Stories Cover
NOLA Life Stories

'We Hoped For Better': Growing Up In Segregated New Orleans

Published November 21, 2022 at 2:24 AM CST
Morial pictured on the cover of her 2015 memoir, "Witness to Change."
WWNO
Morial pictured on the cover of her 2015 memoir, "Witness to Change."

Before she was First Lady of New Orleans and before she was a civil rights activist, Sybil Haydel Morial was a young girl growing up in the city's Seventh Ward. Born into a prominent Creole family, young Sybil had access to all the comforts of a middle-class life. But she was still a black girl in the segregated south.

In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Morial reflects on her childhood, growing up in Jim Crow New Orleans.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave