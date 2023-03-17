© 2023 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories

Nick Spitzer: The Roots Of 'Routes'

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT
Folklorist and 'American Routes' host, Nick Spitzer

Nick Spitzer is a folklorist and a professor of anthropology and American studies at Tulane University. Over the past 25 years, he has produced and hosted the nationally syndicated public radio program American Routes. This month, the National Endowment for the Arts recognized him with the country's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts — the National Heritage Fellowship Award. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Spitzer reflects on his childhood in Manhattan and early forays into radio.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
