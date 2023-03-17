Nick Spitzer: The Roots Of 'Routes'

Nick Spitzer is a folklorist and a professor of anthropology and American studies at Tulane University. Over the past 25 years, he has produced and hosted the nationally syndicated public radio program American Routes. This month, the National Endowment for the Arts recognized him with the country's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts — the National Heritage Fellowship Award. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Spitzer reflects on his childhood in Manhattan and early forays into radio.