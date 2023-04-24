'It Reminded Me Of Watergate': Jason Berry On Uncovering The Catholic Sex Abuse Scandal

In the 1980s, New Orleans investigative journalist Jason Berry exposed the scandal that the Catholic Church had covered up multiple allegations of sexual abuse made against Fr. Gilbert Gauthe, a priest in the Lafayette Diocese. In 1992, Berry published his landmark book, "Lead Us Not into Temptation," which documented similar cases of clergy abuse across the nation.

In this edition of NOLA Life Stories, the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series, Berry talks about the investigation that changed his career but shook his faith as a Catholic.