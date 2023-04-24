© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to a technical issue, our systems were re-airing Sunday's programming for several hours early in the morning of Monday April 24 instead of Morning Edition. The issue has been corrected. Our apologies for any disruption this may have caused.

NOLA Life Stories Cover
NOLA Life Stories

'It Reminded Me Of Watergate': Jason Berry On Uncovering The Catholic Sex Abuse Scandal

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT
Jason Berry
The Historic New Orleans Collection
New Orleans investigative journalist Jason Berry

In the 1980s, New Orleans investigative journalist Jason Berry exposed the scandal that the Catholic Church had covered up multiple allegations of sexual abuse made against Fr. Gilbert Gauthe, a priest in the Lafayette Diocese. In 1992, Berry published his landmark book, "Lead Us Not into Temptation," which documented similar cases of clergy abuse across the nation.

In this edition of NOLA Life Stories, the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series, Berry talks about the investigation that changed his career but shook his faith as a Catholic.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave