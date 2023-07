In 1990, eight Jewish delegates traveled to Dharamsala, India for an interfaith dialogue with the exiled leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama. New Orleans poet Rodger Kamenetz was invited to come along as an observer. The trip had a profound effect on him, and he chronicled the experience in his award-winning book, "The Jew in the Lotus." The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Kamenetz for their series, NOLA Life Stories.