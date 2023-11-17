© 2023 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories

The Origins Of The Arthur Roger Gallery

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST
With his influential art gallery on Julia Street, Arthur Roger has established himself as New Orleans' foremost contemporary art dealer. Roger has been promoting local artists in his native city since 1978, when he opened his first showroom on Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District.

Roger is the subject of the latest NOLA Life Stories, the Historic New Orleans Collection's oral history series. Here, Roger describes how he went from being a directionless kid growing up in the Ninth Ward to owner of the prestigious Arthur Roger Gallery.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
