Civil rights activist Betty Daniels Rosemond grew up in New Orleans in an era of vicious segregation. At 21, she joined the local chapter of CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality, co-founded by Rudy Lombard and Oretha Castle Haley. In 1961, Rosemond became a freedom rider, risking her life as she traveled on buses throughout the South. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Rosemond for their series, NOLA Life Stories.