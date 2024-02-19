Harry Connick Sr.: The Early Days

Harry Connick Sr., New Orleans' longest serving district attorney, died in January at the age of 97. A legendary and sometimes controversial figure, Connick launched his career in the 1960s, first as a legal aid and then in the U.S. attorney's office. After an unsuccessful bid in 1969, in 1973 he defeated Jim Garrison to become the Orleans Parish DA, a position he held for three decades.

Speaking with the Historic New Orleans Collection in 2010, Connick reflected on his early career. He's the subject of this edition of NOLA Life Stories.