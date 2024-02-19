© 2024 WWNO
NOLA Life Stories

Harry Connick Sr.: The Early Days

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published February 19, 2024 at 8:36 PM CST
Former Orleans Parish district attorney Harry Connick Sr.
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Former Orleans Parish district attorney Harry Connick Sr.

Harry Connick Sr., New Orleans' longest serving district attorney, died in January at the age of 97. A legendary and sometimes controversial figure, Connick launched his career in the 1960s, first as a legal aid and then in the U.S. attorney's office. After an unsuccessful bid in 1969, in 1973 he defeated Jim Garrison to become the Orleans Parish DA, a position he held for three decades.

Speaking with the Historic New Orleans Collection in 2010, Connick reflected on his early career. He's the subject of this edition of NOLA Life Stories.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
