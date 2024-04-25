Margaret Orr Reflects On 45 Years With WDSU

After more than four decades appearing on New Orleans' airwaves, WDSU-TV reporter and chief meteorologist Margaret Orr signed off for the final time in March 2024. Raised in New Orleans and educated at LSU, Orr found her calling the summer after her junior year, when she worked at a television station in Waco, Texas. Orr studied weather and cut her teeth in Charleston and on WBRZ in Baton Rouge before landing at WDSU in 1979. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Orr about her career for their series, NOLA Life Stories.