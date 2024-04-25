© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

NOLA Life Stories

Margaret Orr Reflects On 45 Years With WDSU

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:34 PM CDT
Margaret Orr with her border collie, Bleu.
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Margaret Orr with her border collie, Bleu.

After more than four decades appearing on New Orleans' airwaves, WDSU-TV reporter and chief meteorologist Margaret Orr signed off for the final time in March 2024. Raised in New Orleans and educated at LSU, Orr found her calling the summer after her junior year, when she worked at a television station in Waco, Texas. Orr studied weather and cut her teeth in Charleston and on WBRZ in Baton Rouge before landing at WDSU in 1979. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Orr about her career for their series, NOLA Life Stories.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave