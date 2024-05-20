© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

NOLA Life Stories

Representing The Victims Of The Up Stairs Lounge Fire

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published May 20, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
Vincent Glorioso Jr. stands at the former site of the Up Stairs Lounge, where an arson attack claimed 32 lives in 1973.
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Vincent Glorioso Jr. stands at the former site of the Up Stairs Lounge, where an arson attack claimed 32 lives in 1973.

On June 24, 1973, an arson attack at the Up Stairs Lounge, a gay bar in the French Quarter, claimed 32 lives in what was then the largest mass killing of LGBTQ people in U.S. history. In a time of anti-gay stigma, the tragedy was mostly ignored or mocked by the media and elected officials. After the fire, New Orleans trial attorney, Vincent Glorioso Jr., represented victims and family members seeking some measure of justice. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed Glorioso for their series, NOLA Life Stories.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave