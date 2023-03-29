© 2023 WWNO
Sea Change
Sea Change

Shrimp on the Line

By Carlyle Calhoun
Published March 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT
Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe Second Chairman and shrimper Donald Dardar sorts through his catch. He's been shrimping for about 50 years.

We love shrimp in the United States. As a country, we eat over 2 billion pounds a year, making it the most consumed seafood in the country. So times should be really good for shrimpers, right? But shrimpers say things have never been worse and that their whole industry here in the United States is on the brink of extinction.

This narrative episode goes on a journey from the fishing docks to shrimping in the bayous exploring land loss, climate change, and other issues endangering the future of the Gulf shrimp industry. We also uncover the threats imported shrimp pose to a way of life and human health.

Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.

Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is a photojournalist and multimedia producer based in New Orleans. Carlyle's work has been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Coastal Living and National Geographic Adventure.
