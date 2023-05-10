© 2023 WWNO
Sea Change
Sea Change

Salty Chefs

By Halle Parker,
Carlyle Calhoun
Published May 10, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT
20230307_TOUPSMEATERY_35.jpg
Chef Isaac Toups holds out a bowl of couvillion, with his recipe inspired by how his grandmother cooked it.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
20230307_TOUPSMEATERY_24.jpg
Cooking local seafood at Toups Meatery in New Orleans.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
20230307_TOUPSMEATERY_4.jpg
Portrait of Chef Isaac Toups.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO

Food connects us to our past, to our memories, to each other, and to the world around us. It’s powerful. But food systems–from how we grow or catch things to how we transport them –are also incredibly complex. As climate change increasingly impacts the world, we are seeing some of the first effects of that through our food.

So we’ve been wondering… How can we keep enjoying the food we love to eat without hurting the ecosystems it comes from? And how can we support the people who make a livelihood producing that food? Today on Sea Change, we meet some amazing chefs to help us answer those questions. First, we go into the kitchen of Top Chef finalist, Isaac Toups, to learn how he connects cooking with activism for saving the coast. And then we speak to a group of chefs who are just as passionate about what they put on our plates as they are about protecting the place we live…from the wetlands of Louisiana to the entire planet.

A special thanks to Chef Isaac Toups, Chef Dana Honn, Chef Erik Nunley, and Chef April Bellows.

For more information about the Chef’s Brigade: https://www.chefsbrigade.org

Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.

Tags
cajun cooking climate change new orleans restaurant Sea Change louisiana seafood
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is a photojournalist and multimedia producer based in New Orleans. Carlyle's work has been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Coastal Living and National Geographic Adventure.
