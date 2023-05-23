If I Get Called "Resilient" One More Time...

When we talk about climate change, we hear one word all the time: resilient. We use it to talk about everything from our houses, to our power grid, to ourselves. Earlier this spring, we asked our listeners to tell us how you feel about this word. And you blew up our voicemail box.

In this episode of Sea Change, we hear your responses. And we ask: how can we address the physical forces of climate change and the broken social systems that make it an even greater threat? We hear stories about efforts from across the Gulf Coast – from storm-proofing homes to creating neighborhood disaster response groups – to help keep people from needing to be resilient in the first place.

A special thanks to Rob Verchick, author of The Octopus in the Parking Garage: A Call for Climate Resilience (out now!). And, to everyone who spent time with us for this story, from a construction site in rural Alabama to the streets of New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood. Also, a big, big thank you to everyone who called in to give us their two cents on the word “resilient.”

For more on the Strengthen Alabama Homes program, check out their website, along with more information on FORTIFIED homes from the Insurance Institute for Building and Home Safety. Want to see that video from inside the airplane hangar research facility, where they recreate hurricane conditions? (You do. Find it here).

Find out more on the New Orleans Resilience Corps here.

Hosted by Carly Berlin and Halle Parker.

Editing help was provided by Carlyle Calhoun, Rosemary Westwood, Halle Parker, Kezia Setyawan, and Eve Abrams. Our sound designer is Maddie Zampanti.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.