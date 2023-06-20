© 2023 WWNO
Sea Change
Sea Change

Rescuing our Past

By Kezia Setyawan,
Halle Parker
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT
The Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum at the Whitney Plantation during their 2023 Juneteenth event.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
Margie Scoby leads a tour through African American history in the RV.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
Portrait of Margie Scoby, founder and president of the Finding Our Roots African American Museum.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
Scoby and others sing Wade in the Water, an African American jubilee song outside of the museum RV.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
Placard commemorating St. Malo, the first permanent Filipino settlement site in the United States.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
Portrait of Randy Gonzales at the Los Isleños Museum Complex near the St. Malo placard.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
Traveling through the bayou where the village of St. Malo once stood.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO
Gonzales takes a video along the bayou in St. Bernard parish where St. Malo once stood.
Kezia Setyawan / WWNO

What does it mean to keep a history alive when the place itself is disappearing? As climate change causes worsening storms and sea level rise, it’s not just people’s homes and businesses that are at risk of vanishing, but also the places that hold our past.

We travel across Louisiana's coast meeting people who are working to prevent histories from being forgotten from a local African American museum to the country’s first permanent Filipino settlement. And later, we talk with experts about how they’ve navigated historic preservation in an era of climate change.

A special thanks to Margie Scoby, Randy Gonzales, Brian Davis and Marcy Rockman for being so generous with their time.

This week's episode is hosted by Kezia Setyawan and Halle Parker.

Sea Change is a WWNO and WRKF production. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.

Sea Change terrebonne parishSt. Bernard ParishHurricane IdaSea ChangeAmerican HistoryAfrican American History Museum
Kezia Setyawan
Kezia Setyawan is a coastal reporter for WWNO and WRKF and is based out of Houma.
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
