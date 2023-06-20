Rescuing our Past

What does it mean to keep a history alive when the place itself is disappearing? As climate change causes worsening storms and sea level rise, it’s not just people’s homes and businesses that are at risk of vanishing, but also the places that hold our past.

We travel across Louisiana's coast meeting people who are working to prevent histories from being forgotten from a local African American museum to the country’s first permanent Filipino settlement. And later, we talk with experts about how they’ve navigated historic preservation in an era of climate change.

A special thanks to Margie Scoby, Randy Gonzales, Brian Davis and Marcy Rockman for being so generous with their time.

This week's episode is hosted by Kezia Setyawan and Halle Parker.

Sea Change is a WWNO and WRKF production. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.

