Sea Change
We Could All Use A Little Creativity

By Halle Parker,
Carlyle Calhoun
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
Artist and musician Miss Pussycat performs a rock puppet show that grapples with our increasingly extreme weather.
1 of 6  — DSC_2533.jpg
Halle Parker / WWNO
Artists and musicians Miss Pussycat and Quintron perform their puppet show. They later talk about they use their work to process their own experiences with weather and how it's changing.
2 of 6  — DSC_2554.jpg
Halle Parker / WWNO
Quintron mans the soundboard for a show.
3 of 6  — DSC_2509.jpg
Halle Parker / WWNO
Heather Bird Harris pours gum arabic over wetlands soil that she turns into watercolor for paintings about Louisiana's eroding coast on Dec. 12, 2022.
4 of 6  — Heather Bird Harris
Halle Parker / WWNO
Heather Bird Harris uses a palette knife to mix her homemade watercolor paint using Louisiana soil.
5 of 6  — foraging artist-5.jpg
Halle Parker / WWNO
Portrait of artist Heather Bird Harris with her art.
6 of 6  — DSC_1697.jpg
Halle Parker / WWNO

We know that everyone has a role in tackling the climate crisis, so what about artists? We talk with Atlanta-based artist Heather Bird Harris, who has begun making her own paint out of the earth to talk about environmental crises in Louisiana. And we sit down with ecologist Ashley Booth and historian Jeffery Darensbourg to hear how art can combine with other disciplines to communicate in a way they can't.

Then, we go to A Studio in the Woods — literally, a studio tucked deep in the woods — to see a rock puppet show grappling with our increasingly extreme weather. Artists and musicians Quintron and Miss Pussycat then join us for a thoughtful conversation about the profound effect weather has on our lives. They discuss how they use their work to process their own experiences — and how it could help us give us a new perspective on long-standing problems.

To hear a livestream of Quintron’s Weather Warlock, visit https://weatherfortheblind.org/.

To learn more about Quintron and Miss Pussycat’s work and upcoming tour, visit their website here.

And to read more about the global movement to forage for materials to make art, check out Halle's recent work profiling Heather and another Louisiana artist as well as the Wild Pigment Project.

This week's episode is hosted by Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.

Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is the managing producer of Sea Change. You can reach her at: carlyle@wwno.org
