The Riddle of the Ridley

By Carlyle Calhoun
Published October 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
Biologists Todd Baker and Matt Weigel search for Kemp's Ridley turtle nests on the Chandeleur Islands, a string of barrier islands off of Louisiana's coast.
Carlyle Calhoun
/
WWNO
Biologists Todd Baker and Matt Weigel search for Kemp's Ridley turtle nests on the Chandeleur Islands, a string of barrier islands off of Louisiana's coast.

Kemp's Ridleys are the most endangered sea turtle on the planet... can they lose their nickname of the "heartbreak turtle"? Today, we go on a journey to the remote Chandeleur islands to try to find the mysterious Kemp’s Ridley turtles, who, after 75 years, have been discovered on the shores of Louisiana. It’s a story of loss and restoration, of hope and heartbreak.

Hosted by Sea Change managing producer Carlyle Calhoun. Editing help by Nora Saks, Garrett Hazelwood, and Halle Parker. Our sound designer is Maddie Zampanti. Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.

Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is the managing producer of <i>Sea Change.</i> You can reach her at: carlyle@wwno.org
