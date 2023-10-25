© 2023 WWNO
Sea Change
Presenting KQED’s Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in America

By Carlyle Calhoun,
Halle ParkerEzra David Romero
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KQED's Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in America launched it's newest season about what happens to your home when extreme weather comes your way.
Today on Sea Change, we are bringing you an episode from our friends at KQED. The story you’re about to hear is from the third season of their podcast called Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in America.

Climate change is intensifying wet periods across California, untaming waterways humans corralled with dirt and concrete. In this episode, “Searching for Home on Higher Ground,” reporter Ezra David Romero takes us to Pajaro, California, where he asks a question that many of us here on the Gulf Coast have also had to ask: when the water comes for your home, how do you adapt? Is abandoning life in the floodplain the only option? Ezra follows the Escutia family as they manage their retreat from the Pajaro levee after a devastating breach and their search for an affordable home on higher ground.

Listen to Sold Out wherever you listen to podcasts.

To find out more about the podcast, visit: https://www.kqed.org/podcasts/soldout

This episode was hosted by Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker. Ezra David Romero reported and produced this episode. Our theme music is by Jon Batiste. Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.

Sea Change
Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is the managing producer of <i>Sea Change.</i> You can reach her at: carlyle@wwno.org
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
Ezra David Romero
Ezra David Romero is an award-winning radio reporter and producer. His stories have run on Morning Edition, Morning Edition Saturday, Morning Edition Sunday, All Things Considered, Here & Now, The Salt, Latino USA, KQED, KALW, Harvest Public Radio, etc.
