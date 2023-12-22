A World of Hope

Sometimes, it can be hard to find the bright spots amid feelings of uncertainty about the future of our planet. But they're there. Today on Sea Change, we're focusing entirely on solutions. Stories about the good.

We hear about a landscape architect in China who's pushing his city to become spongier as part of the global push for cities to rip up their concrete. And whether recognizing a river or forest's legal right to exist could help save our world. We also hear from two experts about how you can start taking small steps in your own life to help tackle climate change as soon as tomorrow. Because what we do matters.

Sea Change is a WWNO and WRKF production. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX. Sea Change is made possible with major support from the Gulf Research Program of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. WWNO’s Coastal Desk is supported by the Walton Family Foundation, the Meraux Foundation, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The report “Making cities 'spongy' could help fight flooding — by steering the water underground” by John Ruwitch was originally broadcast on NPR’s Morning Edition on October 3, 2023, and is used with the permission of NPR.

Hear more about climate solutions from climate reporter Caleigh Wells and Friends of the L.A. River CEO Candice Dickens-Russell on KCRW’s “The Anti-Dread Climate Podcast.”

This episode was hosted by Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun. Our managing producer is Carlyle Calhoun. Editing help was provided by Rosemary Westwood. Our sound designer is Maddie Zampanti.