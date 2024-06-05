The Drowning South: A Conversation with the Washington Post

The ocean is rising across the South faster than almost anywhere else in the world. Today, Eva Tesfaye, a reporter for Sea Change, talks to the two journalists behind the Washington Post’s new series “The Drowning South.” Chris Mooney and Brady Dennis discuss their data-driven reporting, which takes them from Texas to North Carolina. It’s a fascinating conversation about how journalists are finding ways to tell the complicated stories of climate change and offers deep insight into why the south is especially at risk. That’s coming up after the break.

Links to the first stories in the Washington Post’s series, “The Drowning Coast.”

“Where Seas are Rising at Alarming Speed”

“The New Face of Flooding”

