SusanLarson2014_ChrisBynum_1400x1400.jpg
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Casey Parks

Published August 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
082622.jpg

Susan Larson talks with Casey Parks, whose new book is ‘Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Here in New Orleans:

Michelle Tea discusses and signs “Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of (In)Fertility,” Friday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The 2022 Children’s Book Writers Festival Features three panels of local authors and takes place Saturday, August 27, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. This event is free of charge and is open to the public. There is no registration. The picture book panel, from 9:30 to 10:45 features Karen Konnerth, author of “Calliope Kate,” Denise Walter-McConduit, author of “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Read,” and Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Alligators Don’t Like Flowers.” The middle grade panel, from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., features Marti Dumas, author of “Wildseed Witch,” Laura Roach Dragon, author of “Ghostly Tales of New Orleans,” and Gary Alipio, author of “The Craziest Fishing Tale on the Bayou.” The young adult panel, from 1-2:15 p.m., features M.H. Herlong, author of “Great Wide Sea,” and Leah Eskine, author of “CC’s Road Home,” and Laura Michaud, author of “The Ghostwriter of New Orleans.”

Vishwesh Bhatt appears in conversation with Micheline Maynard to discuss and sign “I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Mississippi Chef,” Thursday, September 1, at 6 p.m. at The Chicory House in the Rink on Prytania St. Ticketed event; tickets at gardendistrictbookshopcom.

And get your tickets now to see “Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva,” in the Conversations with Creatives series, Thursday, September 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
