The Reading Life: Keith Hatschek

Susan Larson talks with Keith Hatschek about his new book, ‘The Real Ambassadors: Dave and Iola Brubeck and Louis Armstrong Challenge Segregation.’

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week

Here in New Orleans:

Poets Flower Conroy and Brad Richard read in the Splice Poetry series, Saturday, September 3, at 6 p.m. at the Saturn Bar.

Kathy C. Patterson, a local author, playwright and essayist, will discuss her new book titled "Thoughts to Ponder: Discovering Your Authentic Self," at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

Big Freedia, author of “Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva,” appears in the Conversations with Creatives series, Thursday, September 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

The September Writers Clinic is about point of view and setting; it takes place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Free of charge, no registration. At 9:30 am., Reine Dugas discusses Setting, followed by Adrian van Young discussing Point of View at 11 a.m.

Elif Batuman discusses her most recent novel, “Either/Or,” with Jami Attenberg, Monday, September 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Jefferson Parish Library will host a digital expo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade, Kenner. This event will explain how to enjoy the library’s free digital content. The library’s digital content is a growing, internet-based multimedia collection of items that complement the library’s physical collection. Content includes eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines, and comics delivered directly to a patron’s device – smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, etc. With free apps, patrons can take the library with them wherever they go. Staff members and experts from the Library IT department will be on site to teach patrons about the library’s digital collection and help solve any technical issues. Patrons are encouraged to bring their mobile devices. All of the following resources are free of charge to library card holders.