© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SusanLarson2014_ChrisBynum_1400x1400.jpg
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Shannan Cvitanovic

Published September 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
090922.jpg

Susan Larson revisits her interview with Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who passed away on August 29th, at the age of 93, and talks with Shannan Cvitanovic, the executive director of The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life. Here in New Orleans

The Dickens Fellowship of New Orleans begins its new year of reading with the first 13 chapters of Dombey and Son and a discussion Saturday, September 10, at 2 p.m. at the Bright Library at Country Day. If you prefer to attend via zoom, email dickensfellowship@mpcds.com for the link.

Dr. Jonathan Mizrahi presents a story time and signs his recent children's picture book, “Anatomy ABC for Your Doctor to Be,” Saturday, September 10, from 2-3 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Farrah Rochon discusses and signs her Young Adult book, “Almost There (A Twisted Tale)” Sunday, September 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Elif Batuman, whose new novel is “Either/Or,” appears in conversation with Jami Attenberg, Monday, September 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Andrea Panzeca is the featured poet at Lucky Bean Poetry Night, Monday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Mason Hereford discusses and signs his bestselling cookbook, “The Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans,” Wednesday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Johnnie Bernhard reads from and signs her fourth novel, “Hannah and Ariela,” Wednesday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Stacey Balkun launches her new poetry collection, “Sweetbitter,” with a reading Thursday, September 15, at 5 p.m. at Broad Street Cider, 2723 S. Broad St.

The Preservation Resource Center’s “Beams and Brews” series comes to Octavia Books for a tour of the bookstore expansion and historic building renovation in progress. Thursday, September 15, at 5 :30. To attend, get tickets at prcno.org/event.

And mark your calendar now for the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale Friday through Sunday, October 7-9,

at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday through Saturday (October 7-8) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (October 9) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson