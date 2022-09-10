The Reading Life: Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Shannan Cvitanovic

Susan Larson revisits her interview with Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who passed away on August 29th, at the age of 93, and talks with Shannan Cvitanovic, the executive director of The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life. Here in New Orleans

The Dickens Fellowship of New Orleans begins its new year of reading with the first 13 chapters of Dombey and Son and a discussion Saturday, September 10, at 2 p.m. at the Bright Library at Country Day. If you prefer to attend via zoom, email dickensfellowship@mpcds.com for the link.

Dr. Jonathan Mizrahi presents a story time and signs his recent children's picture book, “Anatomy ABC for Your Doctor to Be,” Saturday, September 10, from 2-3 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Farrah Rochon discusses and signs her Young Adult book, “Almost There (A Twisted Tale)” Sunday, September 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Elif Batuman, whose new novel is “Either/Or,” appears in conversation with Jami Attenberg, Monday, September 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Andrea Panzeca is the featured poet at Lucky Bean Poetry Night, Monday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Mason Hereford discusses and signs his bestselling cookbook, “The Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans,” Wednesday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Johnnie Bernhard reads from and signs her fourth novel, “Hannah and Ariela,” Wednesday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Stacey Balkun launches her new poetry collection, “Sweetbitter,” with a reading Thursday, September 15, at 5 p.m. at Broad Street Cider, 2723 S. Broad St.

The Preservation Resource Center’s “Beams and Brews” series comes to Octavia Books for a tour of the bookstore expansion and historic building renovation in progress. Thursday, September 15, at 5 :30. To attend, get tickets at prcno.org/event.

And mark your calendar now for the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale Friday through Sunday, October 7-9,

at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday through Saturday (October 7-8) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (October 9) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking.