The Reading Life: David Armand, Farrah Rochon

Susan Larsons interviews David Armand about his Louisiana roots and his new poetry collection, “The Evangelist”, and Farrah Rochon, whose new book is “Almost There”, number 13 in the Twisted Tales series from Disney.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Anne Rice Vampire Lestat Fan Club will hold a second line, Sunday, October 30, at 1:30 p.m., starting at the Rink, 2727 Prytania St.

Another in person event has returned: The Everette Maddox Poetry and Prose Reading Series at the Maple Leaf Bar is back, Sundays at 4, at 8316 Oak St. Must be 21 to attend.

Danielle Prescod discusses and signs “Token Black Girl,” Tuesday, November 1, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., Tickets available at eventbrite.

Creators of the popular paranormal and true crime podcast, "And That’s Why We Drink," Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz will discuss and sign copies of their book, “A Haunted Road Atlas: Sinister Stops, Dangerous Destinations, and True Crime Tales," Wednesday, November 2, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Tickets at gardendistrictbookshop.com.

Bob Drury discusses and signs "The Last Hill: The Epic Story of a Ranger Battalion and the Battle That Defined WWII," Thursday, November 3, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Tyler Bridges discusses and signs “Five Laterals and a Trombone: Cal, Stanford, and the Wildest Finish in College Football History,” Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

This weekend brings the 18th Louisiana Book Festival Saturday, October 29, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the State Capitol grounds in Baton Rouge. David Armand is the recipient of the 23rd Louisiana Writer Award, which he will receive Saturday, October 29, at 9 a.m. in the Capitol Park Museum Auditorium The Festival includes appearances by Darrell Bourque, Tyler Bridges, Jericho Brown, Rinker Buck, Robert Olen Butler, Jack E. Davis, Louis Edwards, Rien Fertel, Ruth Laney, Robert Mann, Stanley Nelson, Sister Helen Prejean, Mona Lisa Saloy, Fatima Shaik, John Warner Smith, and many, many others. There is food and music and children’s storytelling and activities. Free admission. Visit LouisianaBookFestival.org and follow them on Facebook for more information.

Blue Cypress Books presents a Day of the Dead celebration with Ana Aranda, author/illustrator of “Our Day of the Dead Celebration” and the Krewe de Mayahuel, Sunday, October 30, at 4:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event, check out bluecypressbooks.com.

Octavia Books presents author Jeff Kinney on Halloween at 7 p.m. for “The Diper Överlöde Show,” celebrating the publication of #17 in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. This event includes an in-person rock concert featuring Rodrick Heffley’s band and takes place at Academy of the Sacred Heart's Nims Fine Arts Center. Tickets are required to attend and include a signed copy of the new book. Check out octaviabooks.com.

