The Reading Life: Frank Perez, Alison Pelegrin

Susan Larson talks with Frank Perez about his new book, “Political Animal: The Life and Times of Stewart Butler” and poet Alison Pelegrin talks about her poetry collection, “Our Lady of Bewilderment.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week

Blue Cypress Books hosts a day of book signings during Po-Boy Fest on Oak St. Sunday November 6th from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. The full author lineup includes:

Shannon Atwater • 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. “Alligators Don’t Like Flowers”

Kevin Belton • 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. “Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen”

Marti Dumas • 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. “Wildseed Witch”

Jarred Zeringue • 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. “Southern and Smoked: Cajun Cooking through the Seasons”

Poppy Tooker • 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. “Pascal’s Manale Cookbook,” “The Drag Queen Brunch Cookbook”

Alex Jennings • 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. “The Ballad of Perilous Graves “

André Darlington discusses and signs “BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home,” Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop and Chicory House. Tickets at gardendistrictbookshop.com

Rien Fertel discusses his new book, “Brown Pelican,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is back, Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the front porch of Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. Shopping for the first hour is reserved for members only.

Gabe Soria discusses and signs “Who Is the Man in the Air? Michael Jordan: A Who HQ Graphic Novel,” Saturday, November 12, at 1 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans is the big event on deck November16-19 at the New Orleans Jazz Market, the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, as well as the Tate Etienne Prevost Center. Things get started Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a virtual event celebrating what would have been poet Sylvia Plath’s 90th birthday with poets Toi Derricotte, Carolyn Hembree, and Kay Murphy. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Friday’s highlight is “Imagine the Past, Imagine the Future, with Alex Jennings, Karen Essex, Daniel Jose Older, and moderator Christopher Romaguera. Events conclude with a discussion Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m. Why Doesn’t Louisiana Have a Civil Rights Museum?, with Jarvis DeBerry and Leona Tate. Check out words andmusic.org for complete schedule and ticket info.

