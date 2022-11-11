The Reading Life: Emma X Lirette, Words and Music

Susan Larson talks with Emma X Lirette about her book, “Last Stand of the Louisiana Shrimpers” and Megan Holt about the upcoming Words and Music.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week

Hermes Mallea discusses and signs “Havana Living Today: Cuban Home Style Today,” Friday, November 11, at 6 p.m. at Tulane University’s Freeman Auditorium in the Woldenburg Art Center on Newcomb Circle.

The Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is back, Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the front porch of Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. Shopping for the first hour is reserved for members only.

Gabe Soria discusses and signs “Who Is the Man in the Air? Michael Jordan: A Who HQ Graphic Novel,” Saturday, November 12, at 1 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

There will be a book launch party for Frank Perez’s new book, “Political Animal: The Life and Times of Stewart Butler,” Saturday, November 12, at 4 p.m. at the Faerie Playhouse, 1308 Esplanade Ave.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night features Danny Unger, Monday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

There will be a Jane Austen Inspired Murder Mystery Party with Claudia Gray, author of “The Murder of Mr. Wickham!, “Tuesday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. Tickets, at bluecypressbooks.com, include a signed copy of the book and an escape-room style murder mystery.

Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans is the big event on deck November16-19 at the New Orleans Jazz Market, the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, as well as the Tate Etienne Prevost Center. Things get started Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a virtual event celebrating what would have been poet Sylvia Plath’s 90th birthday with poets Toi Derricotte, Carolyn Hembree, and Kay Murphy. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Friday’s highlight is “Imagine the Past, Imagine the Future,” with Alex Jennings, Karen Essex, Daniel José Older, and moderator Christopher Romaguera. Events conclude with a discussion Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m., “Why Doesn’t Louisiana Have a Civil Rights Museum?,” with Jarvis DeBerry and Leona Tate. Check out words andmusic.org for complete schedule and ticket info.

Peter Wolf discusses and signs his new biography, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux: A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave, and His Jewish Roots,” Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Two local writers will present writers’ clinics Saturday, Nov. 19 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Zachary Lazar, whose most recent novel is “The Apartment on Calle Uruguay,” presents “How to Plot a Story,” at 9:30 a.m., followed by writer/marketer Michelle Jackson, who discusses “Hot to Market Your Book” at 11 a.m. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.