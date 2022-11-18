The Reading Life: Thomas Beller

Susan Larson talks with Thomas Beller about his new book, “Lost in the Game: A Book about Basketball.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week

Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans continues Friday, November 18-Saturday, November 19. Friday’s highlight is “Imagine the Past, Imagine the Future,” with Alex Jennings, Karen Essex, Daniel José Older, and moderator Christopher Romaguera. Events conclude with a discussion Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m., “Why Doesn’t Louisiana Have a Civil Rights Museum?,” with Jarvis DeBerry and Leona Tate. Check out words andmusic.org for complete schedule and ticket info.

Two local writers will present writers’ clinics Saturday, Nov. 19 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Zachary Lazar, whose most recent novel is “The Apartment on Calle Uruguay,” presents “How to Plot a Story,” at 9:30 a.m., followed by writer/marketer Michelle Jackson, who discusses “How to Market Your Book” at 11 a.m. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.

Brian Fairbanks discusses and signs “Wizards: David Duke, America's Wildest Election, and the Rise of the Far Right,” Saturday, November 19, at 1 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.