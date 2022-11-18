© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SusanLarson2014_ChrisBynum_1400x1400.jpg
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Thomas Beller

Published November 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST
111822.jpg

Susan Larson talks with Thomas Beller about his new book, “Lost in the Game: A Book about Basketball.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week

Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans continues Friday, November 18-Saturday, November 19. Friday’s highlight is “Imagine the Past, Imagine the Future,” with Alex Jennings, Karen Essex, Daniel José Older, and moderator Christopher Romaguera. Events conclude with a discussion Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m., “Why Doesn’t Louisiana Have a Civil Rights Museum?,” with Jarvis DeBerry and Leona Tate. Check out words andmusic.org for complete schedule and ticket info.

Two local writers will present writers’ clinics Saturday, Nov. 19 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Zachary Lazar, whose most recent novel is “The Apartment on Calle Uruguay,” presents “How to Plot a Story,” at 9:30 a.m., followed by writer/marketer Michelle Jackson, who discusses “How to Market Your Book” at 11 a.m. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.

Brian Fairbanks discusses and signs “Wizards: David Duke, America's Wildest Election, and the Rise of the Far Right,” Saturday, November 19, at 1 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson