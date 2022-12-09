The Reading Life: Greg Herren, Scott Campbell

Life, Susan Larson talks with Greg Herren aka T.G. Herren about his debut cozy mystery, “A Streetcar Named Murder” and Scott Campbell, publisher of “Cajun Night Before Christmas.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Splice Poetry series presents Adam Clay and Ian U. Lockaby Saturday, December 10 from 6-9 p.m.at the Saturn Bar.

The Preservation Resource Center hosts the 47 th annual Holiday Home Tour and Boutique December 10 and 11. Book signings at the Boutique at Louise McGehee School, 2343 Prytania St., from 11 a.m.- 3-3:30 each day, include the following:

Dec. 10

11-11:30 a.m.

• Molly Kimball, Melanie Warner Spencer: Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails

Noon- 12:15 p.m.

• John Pope, Chris Granger, Danielle Del Sol: Building on the Past Saving Historic New Orleans

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

• Rien Fertel: Brown Pelican

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

• David Rae Morris: Love, Daddy: Letters from My Father

2:30 p.m.- 3 p.m.

• Ruth Laney: Cherie Quarters: The Place and the People That Inspired Ernest Gaines

Dec. 11

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

• Mardi Gras Discussion. Doug MacCash: Mardi Gras Beads; Matt Haines: The Big Book of King Cake and The Little Book

of King Cake

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Liz Williams: Nana’s Creole Italian Table: Recipes and Stories from Sicilian New Orleans (The Southern Table)

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

• C.W. Cannon: I Want Magic: Essays on New Orleans, the South and Race

Vitoria Perez is the featured reader at Lucky Bean Poetry Night, Monday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.