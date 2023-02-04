The Reading Life: Kelby Ouchley

Susan Larson talks with Kelby Ouchley about his new book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp: A Naturalist’s Memoir of Place.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is partnering with Baldwin & Co. Coffee and Bookstore for a series of free monthly writing workshops. First up: Alex Jennings, author of “The Ballad of Perilous Graves,” Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-noon. Free but register in advance at Tennessee Williams.net.

An informal screenwriting group meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday nights at the Lakeshore Library, 1000 Esplanade Ave., Metairie. Library patrons will learn techniques to develop a screenplay, brainstorm ideas with fellow writers, as well as critique each other’s work. Writing supplies are provided; laptops encouraged.

Jamila Minnicks appears in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin and signs her debut novel “Moonrise Over New Jessup”, winner of the 2021 PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction, Wednesday, February 8, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop

Nancy Wilson, author of “Mémère’s Country Creole Cookbook: Recipes and Memories from Louisiana’s German Coast,” will conduct a food demonstration at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. She will prepare German Coast Potato Salad; this will be followed by a demo from Latrice McGill, who will prepare a King Cake Milk Punch and Mardi Gras lemonade

The Dead Poets Society meets Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Library patrons read the poems of poets who are no longer with us -- Shakespeare, Donne. Robert Frost, Everette Maddox, whomever they want.