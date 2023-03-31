The Reading Life: Clint Smith

Susan Larson talks with bestselling author and poet, Clint Smith, whose new book is called Above Ground.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Don’t miss Edible Book Day Saturday, April 1, at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. Booklovers who are also cooks, pastry chefs, and other food will create books that are exhibited, documented, and then consumed on the same day. Prizes will be awarded in five categories: Best Visual Presentation, Most Creative, Most Like a Book, Culinary Arts Students (for those taking baking and pastry art classes), Professional Categories (restricted to those in the culinary industry), and Youth. Entries – most often a cake or similar dessert - should be edible, and they must in some way relate to a book. They might physically resemble books, or they might refer to an aspect of a story, or they might incorporate text. Let us eat cake!

Poet Karisma Price, whose new book is "I’m Always so Serious,” presents a coffee and craft work shop Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Baldwin & Co. Books.

The April 1st Poetry Buffet will feature women poets in its monthly reading, Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Some of the readers include are Louisiana poets laureate Julie Kane and Mona Lisa Saloy, as well as Nancy Harris, Ashley Mace Havird, Biljana Obradovic, Melinda Palacio, Gina Ferrara, and Nicole Eiden.

Jen Larson signs and discusses her book, “Hot Girls: Women of Punk in the USA,” with Megan Holt and musician Kate Fagan, Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Poet Christine Kwon appears with Tiana Nobile and reads from and signs “A Ribbon the Most Perfect Blue!” Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Jeannette Walls discusses and signs her new novel, “Hang the Moon,” Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books. Pre-order book to attend.

Clint Smith discusses and signs “Above Ground,” Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Books. This is a ticketed event.

Spoken word poet Jae Nichelle signs her book, “God Themselves,” and appears with poet Sha’Condria (iCon) Sibley, Thursday April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Garden District Book Shop.

Don’t forget that April is Poetry Month, and The New Orleans Poetry Festival is April 13-16. Check out nolapoetry.com for complete schedule.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Book Sale, takes place Friday through Sunday, April 14-16, at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 14-15) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 16) from noon to 5 p.m.