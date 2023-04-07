© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SusanLarson2014_ChrisBynum_1400x1400.jpg
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Christine Kwon, The New Orleans Poetry Festival

By Susan Larson
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
040723.jpg

Susan Larson talks with Christine Kwon, whose new poetry collection is A Ribbon the Most Perfect Blue, and previews the 8th New Orleans Poetry Festival with Megan Burns.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The big event coming up is the New Orleans Poetry Festival, April 13-16. Highlights include Locals Night Opening Bash Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Saturn Bar, featuring Christine Kwon, Tiana Nobile, Christian Lee, Danny Unger, Cameron Lovejoy, Michelle Nicholson, Bernardo Wade, as well as a Neo-Benshi Streetcar by Roxi Power. Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Stone Auditorium at Tulane University is International Night with a focus on Brazilian poets. The small press book fair continues Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the New Orleans Healing Center. There will also be a performance by poet Tyehimba Jess, Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Café Istanbul. Check out nolapoetry.com for complete schedule.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night, featuring poet Gina Ferrara, is Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The April Writers’ Clinic at the East Bank Regional Library focuses on the Three Act Structure for writers as well as web sites for writers. That’s Saturday, April 15. At 9:30 a.m., Rachel Rivera who writes as Gillian Zane, presents “What Should a Writer’s Website Contain?,” followed at 1 p.m. by Reine Dugas, discussing The Three-Act Structure” for narrative fiction. Free, no need to register.

Pamela Binnings Ewen discusses and signs her new historical novel, “Emilienne,” Saturday, April 15, at noon at Garden District Book Shop.

Author/illustrator Doug Salati, winner of the 2023 Caldecott Medal, reads and signs “Hot Dog,” Saturday, April 15, from 1-2 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Book Sale, takes place Friday through Sunday, April 14-16, at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 14-15) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 16) from noon to 5 p.m.

The Louisiana Author Project Competition, a contest to recognize and promote independently published novels from authors in Louisiana, is now accepting submissions in two categories – adult and young adult. The competition honors the top indie-published eBooks in the area. Contest submissions are accepted from April 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023. Authors can submit at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Louisiana. Winners in each category will receive $500. Each book submitted to the contest must be independently-published, in the category of adult or young adult fiction, written by a Louisiana resident; and available in either PDF or ePUB format.This is the fourth year of the competition.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson