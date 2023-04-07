The Reading Life: Christine Kwon, The New Orleans Poetry Festival

Susan Larson talks with Christine Kwon, whose new poetry collection is A Ribbon the Most Perfect Blue, and previews the 8th New Orleans Poetry Festival with Megan Burns.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The big event coming up is the New Orleans Poetry Festival, April 13-16. Highlights include Locals Night Opening Bash Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Saturn Bar, featuring Christine Kwon, Tiana Nobile, Christian Lee, Danny Unger, Cameron Lovejoy, Michelle Nicholson, Bernardo Wade, as well as a Neo-Benshi Streetcar by Roxi Power. Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Stone Auditorium at Tulane University is International Night with a focus on Brazilian poets. The small press book fair continues Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the New Orleans Healing Center. There will also be a performance by poet Tyehimba Jess, Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Café Istanbul. Check out nolapoetry.com for complete schedule.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night, featuring poet Gina Ferrara, is Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The April Writers’ Clinic at the East Bank Regional Library focuses on the Three Act Structure for writers as well as web sites for writers. That’s Saturday, April 15. At 9:30 a.m., Rachel Rivera who writes as Gillian Zane, presents “What Should a Writer’s Website Contain?,” followed at 1 p.m. by Reine Dugas, discussing The Three-Act Structure” for narrative fiction. Free, no need to register.

Pamela Binnings Ewen discusses and signs her new historical novel, “Emilienne,” Saturday, April 15, at noon at Garden District Book Shop.

Author/illustrator Doug Salati, winner of the 2023 Caldecott Medal, reads and signs “Hot Dog,” Saturday, April 15, from 1-2 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Book Sale, takes place Friday through Sunday, April 14-16, at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 14-15) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 16) from noon to 5 p.m.

The Louisiana Author Project Competition, a contest to recognize and promote independently published novels from authors in Louisiana, is now accepting submissions in two categories – adult and young adult. The competition honors the top indie-published eBooks in the area. Contest submissions are accepted from April 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023. Authors can submit at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Louisiana. Winners in each category will receive $500. Each book submitted to the contest must be independently-published, in the category of adult or young adult fiction, written by a Louisiana resident; and available in either PDF or ePUB format.This is the fourth year of the competition.