The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Gina Ferrara, Rob Verchick

By Susan Larson
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
042123.jpg

Susan Larson talks with Gina Ferrara, whose new poetry collection is Amiss, and Rob Verchick about his new book, whose new book is The Octopus in the Parking Garage.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The big event in Baton Rouge this week is the Delta Mouth Literary Festival, now in its 12th year. The Festival runs April 21-23 at various locations and the line-up includes Pritha Bhattacharya, Dorothy Chan, Jordan LaHaye Fontenot, Sky Jackson, Tiana Nobile, Alison Pelegrin, Ana Reyes, Taylor Scott, and Xero Skidmore. Check out deltamouth.com for complete schedule. It’s all free.

Brittany N. William discusses and signs her new novel, “That Self Same Metal,” Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Roz Lewy, longtime New Orleans philanthropist, and Ralph Insinger will discuss and sign their new book, “Beyond Beyond: A Chance Encounter, a Digital Courtship, and the Language of Love,” Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Three local authors – Paul Heingarten, author of “Catalyst,” Alex Weis, author of “River of Wrath,” and Gillian Zane, author of “Renegade City” – will discuss their new books Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Gina Ferrara discusses and signs “Amiss,” Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Independent Bookstore Day is coming up Saturday, April 29, and New Orleans independent bookstores are teaming up for a city-wide literary "crawl" with a chance at a grand prize of $175 in gift cards, ($25 at each store), along with an HD radio from The Reading Life, for those who visit and get their IBD "passport" stamped at all seven participating stores, including Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress Books, Community Book Center, Frenchman Art & Books, Garden District Bookshop, and Tubby & Coo’s Mid-City Book Shop. The New Orleans Passport Challenge will take place over two weeks instead of just one day! Pick up your "passport" starting on Independent Bookstore Day at any of the participating stores; get it stamped at each stop along the way; and turn it in at your last. You will have until May 13 to visit all seven stores.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
