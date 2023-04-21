The Reading Life: Gina Ferrara, Rob Verchick

Susan Larson talks with Gina Ferrara, whose new poetry collection is Amiss, and Rob Verchick about his new book, whose new book is The Octopus in the Parking Garage.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The big event in Baton Rouge this week is the Delta Mouth Literary Festival, now in its 12th year. The Festival runs April 21-23 at various locations and the line-up includes Pritha Bhattacharya, Dorothy Chan, Jordan LaHaye Fontenot, Sky Jackson, Tiana Nobile, Alison Pelegrin, Ana Reyes, Taylor Scott, and Xero Skidmore. Check out deltamouth.com for complete schedule. It’s all free.

Brittany N. William discusses and signs her new novel, “That Self Same Metal,” Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Roz Lewy, longtime New Orleans philanthropist, and Ralph Insinger will discuss and sign their new book, “Beyond Beyond: A Chance Encounter, a Digital Courtship, and the Language of Love,” Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Three local authors – Paul Heingarten, author of “Catalyst,” Alex Weis, author of “River of Wrath,” and Gillian Zane, author of “Renegade City” – will discuss their new books Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Gina Ferrara discusses and signs “Amiss,” Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Independent Bookstore Day is coming up Saturday, April 29, and New Orleans independent bookstores are teaming up for a city-wide literary "crawl" with a chance at a grand prize of $175 in gift cards, ($25 at each store), along with an HD radio from The Reading Life, for those who visit and get their IBD "passport" stamped at all seven participating stores, including Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress Books, Community Book Center, Frenchman Art & Books, Garden District Bookshop, and Tubby & Coo’s Mid-City Book Shop. The New Orleans Passport Challenge will take place over two weeks instead of just one day! Pick up your "passport" starting on Independent Bookstore Day at any of the participating stores; get it stamped at each stop along the way; and turn it in at your last. You will have until May 13 to visit all seven stores.