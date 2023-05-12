© 2023 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Claudia Gray

By Susan Larson
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
051223.jpg

BookMark from the Reading Life, Susan Larson talks with Claudia Gray, author of The Late Mrs. Willoughby.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

New York Times bestselling author Karen White and Garden District book Shop present a weekend with Karen White, celebrating the publication of her new novel, “The House on Prytania.” This is a ticketed event, with tours and social events running Thursday, May 11- Saturday, May 13. Tickets available at Eventbrite or gardendistrictbookshop.com.

Alan Gartenhaus signs his novel, “Balsamic Moon,” Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Tyriek White discusses and signs his novel, “We Are A Haunting,” Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., Books. White also appears Friday, May 19, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Claudia Gray appears in conversation with Genevieve Essing and signs “The Late Mrs. Willoughby,” Tuesday, May 16th at 6 p.m. at Garden District Books. Gray also appears at two Jane Austen inspired murder mystery parties at Blue Cypress Books on June 6th at 6:30 p.m. and then again on July 3rd at 6:30 p.m. Check out bluecypressbooks.com for more info.

