The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Jonathan Eig

By Susan Larson
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
Susan Larson talks with Jonathan Eig, about his biography on Martin Luther King, Jr., King: A Life.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Women’s National Book Association of New Orleans holds its annual membership meeting Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. at L’Alliance Francaise, 4522 Prytania. Check out upcoming programs and events, and hear a reading by poet Alison Pelegrin.

Blue Cypress Books is partnering with Silent Book Club New Orleans (@‌silentbookclubneworleans on Instagram) Friday May 19, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress books. This is the local branch of a global community of readers and introverts who gather in person to read together in quiet camaraderie. Attendees are welcome to BYOB and encouraged to wear comfy clothes and bring fluffy things (pillows, blankets) to sit on.

The Saturday Writers Clinic features Allison Alsup and Brad Richard Saturday, May 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Allison Alsup presents “When Love & Hate Collide: The Intersection of Conflict and Character,” at 9:30 a.m. and Brad Richard presents “Bringing Your Scenes to Life Using the Five Senses,” at 11 a.m. Both writers teach at the New Orleans Writers Workshop.

New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci will discuss and sign his stand-alone book, “Simply Lies,” Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Novelist Cleyvis Natera discusses her book, “Neruda on the Park,” with Deesha Philyaw, the author of “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Bookstore.

The Garden District Book Shop presents an evening with mother daughter actresses Laura Dern and Diane Ladd discussing their book, “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding),” in a conversation with Bryan Batt, Tuesday May 23 at 6 p.m. in an offsite event. For tickets and info, go to gardendistrictbookshop.com.

Master gardener Linda Wegmann is the guest speaker at the meeting of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Karisma Price reads from and signs “I’m Always So Serious,” Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Scott Gloden appears in conversation with M.O. Walsh and signs “The Great American Everything,” Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Plan now to attend the Walker Percy Weekend coming up in St. Francisville June 2-3. There will be lectures and panel discussions on themes explored in Percy’s work, a bourbon tasting and a welcome reception at Conundrum Bookstore. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for information and tickets.

In 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
