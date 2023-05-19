The Reading Life: Jonathan Eig

Susan Larson talks with Jonathan Eig, about his biography on Martin Luther King, Jr., King: A Life.

The Women’s National Book Association of New Orleans holds its annual membership meeting Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. at L’Alliance Francaise, 4522 Prytania. Check out upcoming programs and events, and hear a reading by poet Alison Pelegrin.

Blue Cypress Books is partnering with Silent Book Club New Orleans (@‌silentbookclubneworleans on Instagram) Friday May 19, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress books. This is the local branch of a global community of readers and introverts who gather in person to read together in quiet camaraderie. Attendees are welcome to BYOB and encouraged to wear comfy clothes and bring fluffy things (pillows, blankets) to sit on.

The Saturday Writers Clinic features Allison Alsup and Brad Richard Saturday, May 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Allison Alsup presents “When Love & Hate Collide: The Intersection of Conflict and Character,” at 9:30 a.m. and Brad Richard presents “Bringing Your Scenes to Life Using the Five Senses,” at 11 a.m. Both writers teach at the New Orleans Writers Workshop.

New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci will discuss and sign his stand-alone book, “Simply Lies,” Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Novelist Cleyvis Natera discusses her book, “Neruda on the Park,” with Deesha Philyaw, the author of “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Bookstore.

The Garden District Book Shop presents an evening with mother daughter actresses Laura Dern and Diane Ladd discussing their book, “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding),” in a conversation with Bryan Batt, Tuesday May 23 at 6 p.m. in an offsite event. For tickets and info, go to gardendistrictbookshop.com.

Master gardener Linda Wegmann is the guest speaker at the meeting of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Karisma Price reads from and signs “I’m Always So Serious,” Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Scott Gloden appears in conversation with M.O. Walsh and signs “The Great American Everything,” Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Plan now to attend the Walker Percy Weekend coming up in St. Francisville June 2-3. There will be lectures and panel discussions on themes explored in Percy’s work, a bourbon tasting and a welcome reception at Conundrum Bookstore. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for information and tickets.