The Reading Life: Mona Lisa Saloy, Marti Dumas

Susan Larson talks with Louisiana state poet, Mona Lisa Saloy, about her new collection of poetry, Black Creole Chronicles and Marti Dumas about Charmed Life, her second book in the Wildseed Witch series.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Arthur Pfister, who writes as Professor Arturo, author of “I Am New Orleans,” will be the featured reader in the Everette Maddox Memorial Poetry Reading Series, Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar.

Barry Jean Ancelet appears in conversation with Nick Spitzer, host of American Routes, and signs “From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs,” Wednesday, May 31 , at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

TR Johnson discusses his new book, “New Orleans: A Writer’s City,” with Michael Tisserand, Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Louisiana State Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy reads from and signs “Black Creole Chronicles,” Wednesday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m. at Community Book Center.

Matthew Moseley discusses and signs his latest book, “Soul is Waterproof: Adventure Swimming and Stories of Adventure,” Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The 70th annual Symphony Book Fair takes place Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 4 at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, enter on Franklin Ave. Hours are Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with an admission charge from 9-3, then free admission after 3; and free Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p,m. You know the drill – support the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra by stocking up on all kinds of books, music, DVDs and audiobooks, art, and children’s books.

The Walker Percy Weekend is coming up in St. Francisville June 2-3. There will be lectures and panel discussions on themes explored in Percy’s work, a bourbon tasting and a welcome reception at Conundrum Bookstore. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for information and tickets.