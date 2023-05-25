© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Mona Lisa Saloy, Marti Dumas

By Susan Larson
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Louisiana state poet, Mona Lisa Saloy, about her new collection of poetry, Black Creole Chronicles and Marti Dumas about Charmed Life, her second book in the Wildseed Witch series.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Arthur Pfister, who writes as Professor Arturo, author of “I Am New Orleans,” will be the featured reader in the Everette Maddox Memorial Poetry Reading Series, Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar.

Barry Jean Ancelet appears in conversation with Nick Spitzer, host of American Routes, and signs “From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs,” Wednesday, May 31 , at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

TR Johnson discusses his new book, “New Orleans: A Writer’s City,” with Michael Tisserand, Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Louisiana State Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy reads from and signs “Black Creole Chronicles,” Wednesday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m. at Community Book Center.

Matthew Moseley discusses and signs his latest book, “Soul is Waterproof: Adventure Swimming and Stories of Adventure,” Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The 70th annual Symphony Book Fair takes place Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 4 at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, enter on Franklin Ave. Hours are Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with an admission charge from 9-3, then free admission after 3; and free Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p,m. You know the drill – support the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra by stocking up on all kinds of books, music, DVDs and audiobooks, art, and children’s books.

The Walker Percy Weekend is coming up in St. Francisville June 2-3. There will be lectures and panel discussions on themes explored in Percy’s work, a bourbon tasting and a welcome reception at Conundrum Bookstore. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for information and tickets.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson