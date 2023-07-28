© 2023 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Bob Mann, Reading Recommendations

By Susan Larson
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Bob Mann about his new book, Kingfish U: Huey Long and LSU and summer recommendations from folks at Garden District Book Shop.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Blue Cypress Books presents a Grown Up Book Fair at The Domino, 3044 St. Claude Ave. Sunday, July 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The New Orleans Public Library is holding Block Parties — featuring “the most epic set of blocks you have ever seen” — on Monday evenings for children age 5 and younger along with their parents or other caregivers. The next one is the Central City Library in the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center, 2020 Jackson Ave., on Monday July 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is designed to promote early literacy. While the children are playing, the adults will learn how to use open-ended questions and play techniques to support reading.

Wendy Chin-Tanner discusses and signs her novel, “King of the Armadillos,” Thursday, August 3, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson