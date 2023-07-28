The Reading Life: Bob Mann, Reading Recommendations

Susan Larson talks with Bob Mann about his new book, Kingfish U: Huey Long and LSU and summer recommendations from folks at Garden District Book Shop.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Blue Cypress Books presents a Grown Up Book Fair at The Domino, 3044 St. Claude Ave. Sunday, July 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The New Orleans Public Library is holding Block Parties — featuring “the most epic set of blocks you have ever seen” — on Monday evenings for children age 5 and younger along with their parents or other caregivers. The next one is the Central City Library in the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center, 2020 Jackson Ave., on Monday July 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is designed to promote early literacy. While the children are playing, the adults will learn how to use open-ended questions and play techniques to support reading.

Wendy Chin-Tanner discusses and signs her novel, “King of the Armadillos,” Thursday, August 3, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.