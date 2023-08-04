© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: James Lee Burke

By Susan Larson
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT

Susan Larson talks with James Lee Burke about his new novel, Flags on the Bayou.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Keith Ellison discusses and signs “Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence,” Friday, August 4, at 4 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Pre-registration required.

Barnes & Noble/Metairie celebrates its 27th anniversary with local authors signing their books Saturday, August 5, from 10-9 p.m.

Robin Sinclair is the featured reader at Lucky Bean Poetry Night, Monday, August 7, at 6 :30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The Louisiana Writers Book Club Meets Thursday, August 10, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson