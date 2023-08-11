© 2023 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Wendy Chin-Tanner

By Susan Larson
Published August 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Wendy Chin-Tanner about her new novel, which is set in Carville, Louisiana, King of the Armadillos.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jeremy White signs “The Little Girl at the Bottom of the Picture: A Journey of Selfless Discovery” Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Brian Altobello discusses and signs the paperback edition of “Whiskey, Women, & War: How the Great War Shaped Jim Crow New Orleans,” Tuesday, August 15, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

And congratulations to Alison Pelegrin, recently named Louisiana’s new poet laureate. Pelegrin, a Covington resident, succeeds Mona Lisa Saloy in that position. She is Writer-in-Residence at Southeastern Louisiana University and the author of “Our Lady of Bewilderment” (LSU Press, 2022), “Waterlines “(LSU Press, 2016), “Hurricane Party” (University of Akron Press, 2011), and “Big Muddy River of Stars” (University of Akron Press, 2007), as well as the award-winning chapbook, “Our Lady of the Flood.”

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
