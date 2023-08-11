The Reading Life: Wendy Chin-Tanner

Susan Larson talks with Wendy Chin-Tanner about her new novel, which is set in Carville, Louisiana, King of the Armadillos.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jeremy White signs “The Little Girl at the Bottom of the Picture: A Journey of Selfless Discovery” Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Brian Altobello discusses and signs the paperback edition of “Whiskey, Women, & War: How the Great War Shaped Jim Crow New Orleans,” Tuesday, August 15, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

And congratulations to Alison Pelegrin, recently named Louisiana’s new poet laureate. Pelegrin, a Covington resident, succeeds Mona Lisa Saloy in that position. She is Writer-in-Residence at Southeastern Louisiana University and the author of “Our Lady of Bewilderment” (LSU Press, 2022), “Waterlines “(LSU Press, 2016), “Hurricane Party” (University of Akron Press, 2011), and “Big Muddy River of Stars” (University of Akron Press, 2007), as well as the award-winning chapbook, “Our Lady of the Flood.”