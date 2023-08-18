The Reading Life: Ramon Antonio Vargas

Susan Larson talks with Ramon Antonio Vargas about his new book, Family, Gangsters & Champions: Boxer Tony Canzoneri Life & World.

August 18 Calendar

One Book One New Orleans is teaming up with Ogden Museum of Southern Art for an afternoon of literature and art Saturday, August 19, at 2:00pm at Ogden Museum. One Book executive director Megan Holt will discuss the connections between art currently on view in Knowing Who We Are: A 20th Anniversary Exhibition and short stories found in the 2023 selection, The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You by Maurice Carlos Ruffin.

Blue Cypress Books will host Bookstore Romance Day: After Dark featuring Alexandra Vasti on Saturday, August 19th . Bookstore Romance Day: After Dark is for our more mature readers featuring an Adults-Only Steamy Storytime with Alexandra Vasti at 5 p.m.

Baldwin & Company presents pitmasters Ed and Ryan Mitchell in a tasting and book signing for “Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue,” Sunday, August 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Turkey and the Wolf, 739 Jackson Ave. This is a ticketed event; check out baldwinandcobooks.com.

Blue Cypress Books hosts a Ted Lasso themed grown-up book fair on Wednesday, August 23rd at 6:00 pm. at Winston’s Pub & Patio, located at 531 Metairie Road, Metairie. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite Ted Lasso inspired costumes.

The Garden District Book Shop is teaming up with the George Rodrigue Foundation for a signing and tasting to celebrate the publication of The Pot & The Palette Cookbook II, which features artwork by talented high school students and more than 100 recipes from renowned Louisiana chefs. This ticketed event takes place Thursday, August 24, at 6 p.m. Tickets at Garden District Book Shop.com.

