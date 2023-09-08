The Reading Life: Nancy Schoenberger

Susan Larson talks with Nancy Schoenberger about her new book, Blanche: The Life and Times of Tennessee Williams's Greatest Creation.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Editors Rick Cleveland and Neal White discuss and sign “The Mississippi Football Book: Stories and Records From the Greatest Teams, Coaches, and Players - Who Lived and Played in the Greatest Football State, “ Friday, September 8, from 5: 7 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Blue Cypress celebrates its 15th anniversary birthday bash, Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The 13th year of the Dickens Fellowship of New Orleans begins Saturday, September 9, at 2 p.m. at the Bright Library at Metairie Park Country Day School with the first discussion of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” The Fellowship meets meets on the second Saturday of every month, beginning on September 9th, unless there is a conflict All are welcome; go to the first meeting and join; dues are minimal.

Bill Lavender and Tyrone Williams are the featured readers at the Splice Poetry reading, Saturday, September 9, at 6 p.m at the Saturn Bar.

The Lucky Bean Poetry Night takes place Monday, September 11, from 6:30-8:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Hosts and concert pianists, Michael Harold and Quinn Peeper, debut their book, "Classical Shindig: Amateur Artistry from the Simple to the Sublime," Tuesday, September 12, from 5-8 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Bruce Spizer, an internationally known expert on the Beatles and New Orleans native, will discuss the newest book in his series on the legendary band, Please, Please Me and With the Beatles, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Louisiana Writers Club meets Thursday, September 14, from 6-7 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.