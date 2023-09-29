The Reading Life: Walter Isaacson

Susan Larson talks with Walter Isaacson, about his new book, the biography, Elon Musk.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Mel Buchanan, the RosaMary Curator of Decorative Arts at the New Orleans Museum of Arts, will present “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” at the quarterly meeting of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Our new Louisiana State Poet Laureate, Alison Pelegrin, presents her inaugural reading Wednesday, October 4, at 6 p.m. at the Helis Foundation John Scott Center, 938 Lafayette St.

Walter Isaacson discusses and signs Elon Musk at two events this week: First, Wednesday , October 4, at 6 p.m. at the Nims Fine Arts Center at Sacred Heart Academy , 4301 St. Charles Ave., presented by Garden District Book Shop, and again Thursday, October 5, at 7 p.m. at the Mintz Auditorium at the Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave., presented by Octavia Books. Both are ticketed events.

Baldwin and Co. hosts an Unban Books Festival Thursday October 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the store. Come for exciting discussions, food, and book giveaways.

John Connolly reads from and signs “The Land of Lost Things,” Thursday, October 5, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Irina Zhorov discusses her novel “Lost Believers!” in conversation with Boyce Upholt, Thursday, October 5, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Line Papin discusses “The Girl Before Her” with E.M. Tran, Saturday, October 7, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Let Freedom Read, October 1-7, marks the celebration of Banned Books Week 2023. Take a minute to read a banned book, join a discussion group, or visit a library or bookstore to stand up for your right to read, now more than ever.

One Book One New Orleans is currently in the process of choosing the 2024 reading selection. The three finalists are “All This Could Be Yours,” by Jami Attenberg; “I’m Always So Serious” by Karisma Price; and “Black Creole Chronicles,” by Mona Lisa Saloy. Vote on the group’s Facebook page.

