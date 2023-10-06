© 2023 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Rodney Jones

By Susan Larson
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with poet, Rodney Jones, about his new collection of poems, Alabama.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Author Johnette Downing and illustrator Heather Stanley read from and sign their new children’s book, “My Parrain Is the Loup Garou!,” Saturday, October 7th at 11 am at Blue Cypress Books.

Line Papin discusses “The Girl Before Her” with E.M. Tran, Saturday, October 7, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Gina Ferrara and Geoff Munsterman, editors of “The Poetry Buffet: An Anthology of New Orleans Poetry,” appear with the poets in the anthology for a reading, Saturday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at Latter Library and again Sunday, October 8, at 4 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night is Monday, October 9, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Poet Mackie JV Blanton reads from his collection, “The Casual Presence of Borders,” Wednesday, October 11, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

NFL star Malcolm Jenkins discusses and signs “What Winners Won’t Tell You,” Thursday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin and Co. This is a ticketed event.

One Book One New Orleans is currently in the process of choosing the 2024 reading selection. The three finalists are “All This Could Be Yours,” by Jami Attenberg; “I’m Always So Serious” by Karisma Price; and “Black Creole Chronicles,” by Mona Lisa Saloy. Vote on the group’s Facebook page.

Coming up later this month:

Start saving those empty book bags to fill up at the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale, October 20-22, at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

It's fall and that means it’s time to plan your day at the Louisiana Book Festival at the State capital in Baton Rouge. Sign up for writing Word Shops Friday, October 27, or plan to spend your day with hundreds of authors, Saturday, October 28. And cheer on the winner of the Louisiana Writer Award, Maurice Carlos Ruffin.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans.
