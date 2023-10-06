The Reading Life: Rodney Jones

Susan Larson talks with poet, Rodney Jones, about his new collection of poems, Alabama.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Author Johnette Downing and illustrator Heather Stanley read from and sign their new children’s book, “My Parrain Is the Loup Garou!,” Saturday, October 7th at 11 am at Blue Cypress Books.

Line Papin discusses “The Girl Before Her” with E.M. Tran, Saturday, October 7, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Gina Ferrara and Geoff Munsterman, editors of “The Poetry Buffet: An Anthology of New Orleans Poetry,” appear with the poets in the anthology for a reading, Saturday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at Latter Library and again Sunday, October 8, at 4 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night is Monday, October 9, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Poet Mackie JV Blanton reads from his collection, “The Casual Presence of Borders,” Wednesday, October 11, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

NFL star Malcolm Jenkins discusses and signs “What Winners Won’t Tell You,” Thursday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin and Co. This is a ticketed event.

One Book One New Orleans is currently in the process of choosing the 2024 reading selection. The three finalists are “All This Could Be Yours,” by Jami Attenberg; “I’m Always So Serious” by Karisma Price; and “Black Creole Chronicles,” by Mona Lisa Saloy. Vote on the group’s Facebook page.

Coming up later this month :

Start saving those empty book bags to fill up at the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale, October 20-22, at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

It's fall and that means it’s time to plan your day at the Louisiana Book Festival at the State capital in Baton Rouge. Sign up for writing Word Shops Friday, October 27, or plan to spend your day with hundreds of authors, Saturday, October 28. And cheer on the winner of the Louisiana Writer Award, Maurice Carlos Ruffin.