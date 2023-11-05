The Reading Life: Chin Sun-Lee

Susan Larson talks with Chin-Sun Lee about her debut novel, Upcountry.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jonathan Kline, poet, playwright, storyteller and visual artist – will read from his new novella, Standing at the Gate, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road. Three other poets – Sean F. Munro, Martha McFerren, and Benjamin Morris - will join him in reading their own works of poetry.

Chin-Sun Lee appears in conversation with Tiana Nobile and discusses and signs her novel “Upcountry,” Tuesday, November 7, at 7 p.m. at Studio 633, 633 Carondelet St., sponsored by Octavia Books. This is a ticketed event.

Journalist and literary critic Elizabeth Winkler, author of "Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies: How Doubting the Bard became the Biggest Taboo in Literature," leads an international panel of academics in a discussion of this controversial topic of Shakespeare’s identity Wednesday, November 8, at 7:00pm at the Stone Auditorium, 210 Woldenberg Art Center, 50 Newcomb Place, Tulane University.

John Lawrence discusses and signs “Louisiana Lens: Photographs from the Historic New Orleans Collection,” Thursday, November 9 at 6 pm at Octavia Books.