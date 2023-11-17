© 2023 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Laura Mullen

By Susan Larson
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with poet Laura Mullen about her new collection, EtC.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Laura Mullen reads from and signs EtC. Saturday, November 18 at 12:15 at PoBoys and Poets, part of Words and Music at the Andre Cailloux Center, and again Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Saturn Bar when she appears with Danny Unger in the Splice reading series. She also appears with poet Rodney Jones, whose new book is “Alabama,” Sunday, Nov.19, at 2 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Pat Murphy discusses and signs “Growing Up Downtown Bay St. Louis: A Memoir of Small Town Mississippi Life in the 1940s to the 1970s and Beyond,” Monday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The big event this month is Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans, which runs through Saturday, November 18 at the Andre Cailloux Community Center as well as other community venues. Highlights for this weekend include the University of New Orleans Showcase featuring Sunni Patterson and Moose Jackson Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Cailloux Center, and a conversation with Mellissa Weber and Bryan Wagner “Records, Archives, and Other Rare Grooves,” Saturday at 10:30 also at the Center. And finally, there will be an evening with Louisiana poet laureate Alison Pelegrin in conversation with Skye Jackson, Saturday at 6 p.m. at Community Book Center. Check out wordsandmusic.org for complete schedule.

Blue Cypress Books presents a day of author signings as part of Po Boy Fest Sunday, November 19. Shannon Atwater and Laura Carroll appear from 10:30 to noon to sign Alligators Don’t Like Flowers and Goodnight, Pothole”; Adam Dennis signs “Gary and the Tooth Fairy” from 11:30 to 1; Chef Toya Boudy signs “Cooking for the Culture” from 1 to 2; Alexis Richoux signs “The Haunting of Priscilla Laviolette” from 1:30 to 3; and Mark Rosenbohm signs “Nola Portraits” from 2:30 to 4.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
