The Reading Life: Laura Mullen

Susan Larson talks with poet Laura Mullen about her new collection, EtC.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Laura Mullen reads from and signs EtC. Saturday, November 18 at 12:15 at PoBoys and Poets, part of Words and Music at the Andre Cailloux Center, and again Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Saturn Bar when she appears with Danny Unger in the Splice reading series. She also appears with poet Rodney Jones, whose new book is “Alabama,” Sunday, Nov.19, at 2 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Pat Murphy discusses and signs “Growing Up Downtown Bay St. Louis: A Memoir of Small Town Mississippi Life in the 1940s to the 1970s and Beyond,” Monday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The big event this month is Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans, which runs through Saturday, November 18 at the Andre Cailloux Community Center as well as other community venues. Highlights for this weekend include the University of New Orleans Showcase featuring Sunni Patterson and Moose Jackson Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Cailloux Center, and a conversation with Mellissa Weber and Bryan Wagner “Records, Archives, and Other Rare Grooves,” Saturday at 10:30 also at the Center. And finally, there will be an evening with Louisiana poet laureate Alison Pelegrin in conversation with Skye Jackson, Saturday at 6 p.m. at Community Book Center. Check out wordsandmusic.org for complete schedule.

Blue Cypress Books presents a day of author signings as part of Po Boy Fest Sunday, November 19. Shannon Atwater and Laura Carroll appear from 10:30 to noon to sign Alligators Don’t Like Flowers and Goodnight, Pothole”; Adam Dennis signs “Gary and the Tooth Fairy” from 11:30 to 1; Chef Toya Boudy signs “Cooking for the Culture” from 1 to 2; Alexis Richoux signs “The Haunting of Priscilla Laviolette” from 1:30 to 3; and Mark Rosenbohm signs “Nola Portraits” from 2:30 to 4.

