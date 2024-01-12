The Reading Life: Kayla Min Andrews

Susan Larson talks with Kayla Min Andrews about the posthumously published novel, The Fetishist, by her mother, Katherine Min.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Jonathan Santlofer discusses his book, “The Lost Van Gogh,” with Tom Piazza, Friday, January 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is offering Writing Resolutions, a day-long writing retreat Saturday, January 13. All sessions are virtual. It begins with a free writing session from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by “Create Successful Habits and Design an Inspiring Writing Habitat” at 12:05, then “Get Published” from 1:30-2:50, “Find an Agent” at 3 p.m., then “Build a Writing Community” at 4:20. Check out tennesseewilliams.net to register.

Matt Haines signs his two books,”The Little Book of King Cake” and “The Big Book of King Cake,” Sunday, January 14, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Crescent City Farmers Market, New Orleans City Park Tad Gormley Stadium Marconi Drive @ Navarre Avenue. Matt also appears Tuesday, January 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Crescent City Farmers Market at Uptown Square, both presented by Octavia Books.

Tom Andes appears with Anya Groner and Adrian Van Young for his goodbye reading, Sunday, January 14, at 7 p.m. at Bar Redux, 801 Poland Ave.

Kayla Min Andrews talks about her mother’s posthumously published novel, “The Fetishist,” by Katherine Min, in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Tuesday, January 16, at 7 p.m. at Anna’s, 2601 Royal St., presented by Blue Cypress Books.

One Book One New Orleans kicks off its new year with a reading from the 2024 selection, “Black Creole Chronicles: Poems,” by Mona Lisa Saloy, Wednesday, January 17, at 6 p.m. at the University of New Orleans Earl K. Long Library, room 407.

Howard Fishman discusses and signs “To Any One Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music and Mystery of Connie Converse,” Thursday, January 18, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Monalisa Foster signs her novel, “Threading the Needle,” Friday, January 19, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.