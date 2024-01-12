© 2024 WWNO
New Orleans Public Radio's Holiday Specials, 2023
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Kayla Min Andrews

By Susan Larson
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:18 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with Kayla Min Andrews about the posthumously published novel, The Fetishist, by her mother, Katherine Min.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jonathan Santlofer discusses his book, “The Lost Van Gogh,” with Tom Piazza, Friday, January 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is offering Writing Resolutions, a day-long writing retreat Saturday, January 13. All sessions are virtual. It begins with a free writing session from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by “Create Successful Habits and Design an Inspiring Writing Habitat” at 12:05, then “Get Published” from 1:30-2:50, “Find an Agent” at 3 p.m., then “Build a Writing Community” at 4:20. Check out tennesseewilliams.net to register.

Matt Haines signs his two books,”The Little Book of King Cake” and “The Big Book of King Cake,” Sunday, January 14, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Crescent City Farmers Market, New Orleans City Park Tad Gormley Stadium Marconi Drive @ Navarre AvenueMatt also appears Tuesday, January 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Crescent City Farmers Market at Uptown Square, both presented by Octavia Books.

Tom Andes appears with Anya Groner and Adrian Van Young for his goodbye reading, Sunday, January 14, at 7 p.m. at Bar Redux, 801 Poland Ave.

Kayla Min Andrews talks about her mother’s posthumously published novel, “The Fetishist,” by Katherine Min, in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Tuesday, January 16, at 7 p.m. at Anna’s, 2601 Royal St., presented by Blue Cypress Books.

One Book One New Orleans kicks off its new year with a reading from the 2024 selection, “Black Creole Chronicles: Poems,” by Mona Lisa Saloy, Wednesday, January 17, at 6 p.m. at the University of New Orleans Earl K. Long Library, room 407.

Howard Fishman discusses and signs “To Any One Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music and Mystery of Connie Converse,” Thursday, January 18, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Monalisa Foster signs her novel, “Threading the Needle,” Friday, January 19, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
