The Reading Life: Carolyn Hembree

Susan Larson talks with Carolyn Hembree about her new poetry collection, For Today.

Musician and author Valerie Sassyfras celebrates the release of her memoir, Horny, Lazy and Ready to Spill: Stories From the Sass Queen, Friday, February 9, at noon at Blue Cypress Books. The event will include a musical performance by Ms. Sassyfras followed by a book signing.

Carolyn Hembree, reads from and signs her new collection, For Today, appearing with Skye Jackson and Michael Tod Edgerton, Friday, February 16, at 7 p.m. at the Zeitgeist Theatre, books provided by Blue Cypress Books.