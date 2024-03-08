The Reading Life: New Orleans Book Festival (preview)

Susan Larson previews some of the authors at the upcoming New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Ellen Ann Fentress discusses her book, “The Steps WE Take: A Memoir of Southern Reckoning,” with Katy Simpson Smith, Saturday, March 9, from 3:30-5, at Octavia Books.

Ginger Ko and Stefene Russell are the featured readers in the Splice Poetry series, Saturday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at the Saturn Bar.

Bethany Baptiste, author of “The Poisons We Drink,” appears in in conversation with Brittany N. Williams and signs books, Monday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Register soon because space is limited.

Paul Alexander signs his book, “Bitter Crop: The Heartache and Triumph of Billie Holiday's Last Year ,” and appears in conversation with, Grammy Award winning producer, Scott Billington. Wednesday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Victoria Edwards, the second-oldest child of Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards, will discuss her book, The Life and Times of a Governor’s Daughter, at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Silent Book Club meets Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Get ready for Festival month in March!

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University opens March 14 with a session partnering with The Atlantic and runs through March 16.

The festival is free and open to the public, and attendees can register and find the complete schedule at bookfest.tulane.edu.

Additional authors, illustrators and panelists attending include Ken Auletta, Donna Brazile, James Carville, Liz Cheney, Maureen Dowd, Ronan Farrow,, Ayana Mathis, Terry McMillan, Helen Molesworth, Viet Tanh Nguyen, Michelle Norris, Lawrence O’Donnell, Gen. David Petraeus, Tracy, K, Smith, Howell Raines, Heather Cox Richardson, Nicole Richie, Mona Lisa Saloy, Jim Sciutto, David Shipley, Jake Tapper, Cleo Wade, Jesmyn Ward, and Jacob Weisberg.

Family Day at the Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Then, coming up March 20, the 38th Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival gets underway through March 24. The famed shouting contest gets underway earlier this year, Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. in Jackson Square, then opening night March 20, features a night of burlesque. Check out tennesseewilliams.net. And don’t forget Saints and Sinners, the LGBTQ Literary Festival that runs concurrently that weekend at the Hotel Monteleone. Check out Sasfest.org.