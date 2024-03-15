The Reading Life: The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival

Susan Larson talks with president Lawrence Henry Gobble about the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, as well as with past presidents, Peggy Scott Laborde and Errol Laborde.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Silent Book Club meets Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Michelle Freret Prather, author of "My Family: A Window into the Secrets, Successes, and Sins of Early New Orleans and Beyond," discusses her work at the meeting of the Genealogical Research Society of New Orleans, at 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Julia Malye discusses her novel “Pelican Girls,” with M. O. Walsh, Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Tim Ross discusses and signs “Welcome to the Basement,” Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Glen Laborde discusses “The Beauty of Southern Vines,” Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at the general meeting of the Friends of the Jefferson Public library at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Hamilton Nolan discusses and signs “The Hammer: Power, Inequality, and the Struggle for the Soul of Labor,” Thursday, Mar 21 • 6:00 PM at Baldwin & Company.

Blue Cypress Books hosts an evening of trivia inspired by the books of Kirsten Reneau, Diana Helmuth & Michael Allen Zell Thursday, March 21, at 6:30. The authors will be playing trivia along with attendees! Each round will center around one of our featured author's newest book. This is a ticketed event.

Brad Gooch signs “Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring” Friday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Get ready for Festival month in March!

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University wraps up March 15 and March 16. The complete schedule is at bookfest.tulane.edu. Don’t miss Family Day at the Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Then, coming up Wednesday, March 20, the 38th Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival gets underway through March 24. The famed shouting contest is earlier this year, Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. in Jackson Square. Don’t miss the tribute reading on the theme of the erotic world of Tennessee Williams Thursday night. There are craft sessions and walking tours and performance events throughout the Festival. Check out tennesseewilliams.net for the complete schedule. Writers coming include Michael Cunningham, Maureen Corrigan, Cynthia Carr, Brad Gooch, Julia Malye, Colm Toíbín, Justin Torres, and many others. And don’t forget Saints and Sinners, the LGBTQ Literary Festival that runs concurrently that weekend at the Hotel Monteleone. Check out Sasfest.org.

And mark your calendars now for these April events:

Books Along the Teche takes place April 5-7 in New Iberia. Check out booksalongthetecheliteraryfestival.com for more info.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale is coming up April 12-13 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

