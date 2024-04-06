The Reading Life: Annell López, Bill Lavender

Susan Larson talks with Annell López about her new story collection, I’ll Give you a Reason, and Bill Lavender about the upcoming New Orleans Poetry Festival.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jeffrey Morgan presents “Art Show: On Words: Literary Portraits,” Friday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Jefferson Parish Library sponsors College Night at the Library, an opportunity for students to meet with admissions representatives from local colleges and universities, Friday, April 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Delta Mouth Literary Festival starts Friday, April 5, and runs through Sunday, April 7, at various locations in Baton Rouge. Checkout deltamouth.com/schedule for the full line-up, which includes Jami Attenberg, Brooke Champagne, Athena Dixon, Carolyn Hembree, Skye Jackson, Annell López, Karisma Price, Taylor Scott, and Justin Torres.

Poet Ed Ruzicka reads from and signs his new book, “Squalls,” Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m. at the Baron Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Dr. in Baton Rouge. This event will also serve as the launch of the Poetry Society of Louisiana.

Keith O’Brien discusses and signs “Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose and the Last Glory Days of Baseball, Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night, featuring contributors to The Poetry Buffet: An Anthology of New Orleans Poetry,” takes place Monday, April8, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Hunt Slonem will sign “Hunt Slonem: A Retrospective,” along with exhibition curator and author of the catalogue, Cybèle Gontar, Tuesday, April 9, at 4-5:45 p.m. at the Cabildo.

Annell López signs “I’ll Give You a Reason: and appears in conversation with Maurice Ruffin, author of “The American Daughters,” Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m. at at Vino Fine Wine and Spirits, l8314 Oak St. Tickets available at Blue Cypress Books.

Ned Randolph signs “Muddy Thinking in the Mississippi River Delta: A Call for Reclamation,” and appears in conversation with Rebecca Snedeker, Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Helene Sula will celebrate the release of her travel memoir “Two O'Clock on a Tuesday at Trevi Fountain: A Search for an Unconventional Life Abroad," Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

“Traditional Feng Shui: Symbols of Living Space,” will be presented by Wyming Sun at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

And coming up:

Books Along the Teche takes place April 5-7 in New Iberia. The featured Great Southern Writer this year is Natalie Baszile, author of “Queen Sugar” and other special events will feature a zoom interview with James Lee Burke and the dedication of the statue honoring him in New Iberia. Check out booksalongthetecheliteraryfestival.com for tickets and complete schedule.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale is coming up April 12-14 at the Pontchartrain Center on Williams Blvd. at the lake in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 12-13) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 14) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking. Cash or credit cards, no checks.

The New Orleans Poetry Festival’s cubes are out! You can get your complete schedule at nolapoetry.com and start planning. The Festival runs April 18-21 at various locations, headquartered at the New Orleans Healing Center, and expands statewide with the New Orleans Poetry Festival Road Show beginning April 16.