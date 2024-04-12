The Reading Life: Sheila Sundar, Adam Karlin

Susan Larson talks with Sheila Sundar about her debut novel, Habitations, and Adam Karlin about his book, Luna and the Heart of the Forest.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Johnette Downing, author of “Singing Waters, A Selection of Haiku, Senryu and Haibun,” will read her poems and then conduct a haiku workshop for adults, at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 13 at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.

Adam Karlin discusses and signs his debut novel for children, “Luna and the Heart of the Forest,” Sunday April 14th at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

One Book One New Orleans hosts a reading with Mona Lisa Saloy, author of “Black Creole Chronicles,” Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. at the Will W. Alexander Library at Dillard University.

Korean poets Ha Jaeyoun and Hwang Yuwon, translator and poet Jake Levine, and three poets from Louisiana: Rodrigo Toscano, Bernardo Wade, and Christine Kwon will perform at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave, Metairie.

Creative Writing workshop vising writers Jennifer Sperry Steinorth and Erika Hodges present a reading Wednesday, April 17, at 5 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Building, room 197, University of New Orleans.

Professor Devoney Looser of Arizona State University will present the 34th annual Josephine Gessner Ferguson Lecture in English Literature Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. in the Stone Auditorium at Tulane University. She is the author or editor of eleven books on Jane Austen and literature by women.

Michael Allen Zell, author of “The Last Shadow,” and Danny Cherry Jr., author of “The Pike Boys,” discuss their new novels at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Happy 30th birthday to The Jew in the Lotus, by Rodger Kamenetz. Kamenetz will celebrate with a dialogue with Zen Buddhist teacher Norman Fischer, in town for the New Orleans Poetry Festival, Thursday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Tulane University in the Lavin-Bernick Center, room 215.

And coming up:

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale is coming up April 12-14 at the Pontchartrain Center on Williams Blvd. at the lake in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 12-13) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 14) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking. Cash or credit cards, no checks.

The New Orleans Poetry Festival’s cubes are out! You can get your complete schedule at nolapoetry.com and start planning. The Festival runs April 18-21 at various locations, headquartered at the New Orleans Healing Center, and expands statewide with the New Orleans Poetry Festival Road Show beginning April 16.

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library hold a really, really big book sale, Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the porch of Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. Member shopping only from 10-11 a.m.

The 2024 Walker Percy Weekend takes place June 2-3 in St. Francisville. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for the complete schedule and tickets.